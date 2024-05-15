Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $39.85

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Semtech stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

