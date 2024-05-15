Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.