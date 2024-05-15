Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 843,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.