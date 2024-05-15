Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

ANNX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 2,303,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

