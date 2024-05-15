Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $11,338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 454,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 169,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.