Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.71

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 269756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

