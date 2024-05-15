Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $76.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS
Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of APLS stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.