Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $76.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.