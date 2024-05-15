Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
ARI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 1,143,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,981. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
