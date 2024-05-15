Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 1,143,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,981. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

