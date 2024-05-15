Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,886 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,477,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock worth $143,664,400. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.8 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 877,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

