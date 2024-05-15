Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.463 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,595. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,664,400. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

