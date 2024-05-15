AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 21,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,950 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $9,615,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3,888.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $14,265,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $9,054,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.