Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

