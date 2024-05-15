Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLX. Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $657,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930 in the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arcellx by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

