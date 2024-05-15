ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of MT opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

