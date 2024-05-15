Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Zacks reports. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,989,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

