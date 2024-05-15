Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $9.42. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 3,487,635 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 17.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

