Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.99

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 5535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $900.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argan by 68.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

