Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.13. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 335,502 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $609.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth $165,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 751,046 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Stories

