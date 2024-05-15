Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.44. 72,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 704,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

