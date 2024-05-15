Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO John Bryan Kitchen Acquires 4,481 Shares

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $46,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bryan Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, John Bryan Kitchen purchased 7,946 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

ACNT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Ascent Industries Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.65). Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $41.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

