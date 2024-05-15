Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.
AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).
Ashtead Group Price Performance
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
