Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Price Performance

About Ashtead Group

Shares of AHT traded up GBX 125.83 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,087.83 ($76.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,598.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,293.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,070.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,437 ($55.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,144 ($77.17).

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.