Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

AZPN traded up $9.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.41. 221,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.39. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

