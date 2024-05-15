Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.77

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 49770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $8,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

