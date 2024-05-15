Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 183.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.