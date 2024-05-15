ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Posts Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AACG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.