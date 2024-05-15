Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

STERIS' Stock Performance

STERIS' Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

