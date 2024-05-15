Atco (TSE:ACO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Atco (TSE:ACO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter.

Atco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

