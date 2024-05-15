Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,820,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,013.5 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAQAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

