Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Atossa Therapeutics

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.