Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $191.26 and a one year high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

