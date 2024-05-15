Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,447 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $50,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

