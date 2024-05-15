AutoZone’s (AZO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,928.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,744. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,051.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,810.13. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

