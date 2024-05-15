AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. 235,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.32.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

