Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,116 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

