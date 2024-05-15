Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,083. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

