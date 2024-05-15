Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 313,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after buying an additional 166,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,127,000 after buying an additional 162,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 101,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

