Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,450. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.