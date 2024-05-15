Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 814,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.