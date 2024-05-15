Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 38,858 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

