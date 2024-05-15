AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.08), with a volume of 24069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 882.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.62.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

