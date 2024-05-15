AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

AVITA Medical stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

