AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. BTIG Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

