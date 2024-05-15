Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $95,501.56 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $296.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $81,630,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

