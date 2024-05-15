Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $121.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.92.

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

