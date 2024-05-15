AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on AXT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT
AXT Stock Performance
Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.