AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

