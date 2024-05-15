B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of VSTO opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

