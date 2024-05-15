B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.60 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

