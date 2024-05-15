Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00361.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

