Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bank of America worth $262,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,462,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.