Bank of America Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $115.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 961,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.